SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.100-$5.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.13 billion-$5.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.23 billion.SS&C Technologies also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.10-5.40 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.11.

NASDAQ:SSNC traded down $4.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.42. 3,260,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,214,191. The company has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. SS&C Technologies has a 1 year low of $62.93 and a 1 year high of $84.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.94.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.2426 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 28.67%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SS&C Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 146.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 444,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,177 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.17% of SS&C Technologies worth $32,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

