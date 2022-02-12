Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) & Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) Head-To-Head Analysis

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) and Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Coda Octopus Group and Virgin Orbit’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coda Octopus Group $20.04 million 3.21 $3.34 million $0.54 10.96 Virgin Orbit N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Coda Octopus Group has higher revenue and earnings than Virgin Orbit.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Coda Octopus Group and Virgin Orbit, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coda Octopus Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Virgin Orbit 0 0 0 0 N/A

Coda Octopus Group currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 136.49%. Given Coda Octopus Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Coda Octopus Group is more favorable than Virgin Orbit.

Profitability

This table compares Coda Octopus Group and Virgin Orbit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coda Octopus Group 29.13% 16.12% 14.74% Virgin Orbit N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.5% of Coda Octopus Group shares are held by institutional investors. 31.5% of Coda Octopus Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Coda Octopus Group beats Virgin Orbit on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Coda Octopus Group Company Profile

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. engages in designing and manufacturing patented real time 3D sonar solutions. It operates through the following two segments: Marine Technology Business and Marine Engineering Business. The Marine Technology Business segment develops solutions for both commercial and defense subsea market. It is also called the Products segment. The Marine Engineering Business segment supplies engineering services primarily to prime defense contractors. It is also called the Services segment. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Virgin Orbit Company Profile

VIRGIN ORBIT provides space launch systems. VIRGIN ORBIT, formerly known as NextGen Acquisition Corp. II, is based in LONG BEACH, Calif.

