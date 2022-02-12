Analysts Anticipate eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $249.48 Million

Brokerages expect eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to post $249.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for eHealth’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $257.22 million and the lowest is $240.32 million. eHealth reported sales of $293.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that eHealth will report full year sales of $544.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $535.01 million to $551.91 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $581.00 million, with estimates ranging from $539.20 million to $638.43 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for eHealth.

EHTH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut eHealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eHealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Craig Hallum cut eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on eHealth from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eHealth has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.60.

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf acquired 3,000 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.67 per share, for a total transaction of $83,010.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Dale B. Wolf acquired 15,000 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.53 per share, for a total transaction of $337,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dendur Capital LP purchased a new stake in eHealth in the second quarter valued at $36,918,000. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in eHealth in the third quarter valued at $17,504,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in eHealth in the fourth quarter valued at $8,328,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in eHealth by 70.7% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 563,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,825,000 after purchasing an additional 233,451 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in eHealth in the third quarter valued at $9,096,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EHTH traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.82. 545,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,814. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.64 and a 200 day moving average of $33.97. eHealth has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $78.00. The stock has a market cap of $417.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.01 and a beta of -0.01.

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

