Zacks: Analysts Expect The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Will Post Earnings of $4.82 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $4.82 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.30. Scotts Miracle-Gro posted earnings of $5.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full-year earnings of $8.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $8.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $10.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Scotts Miracle-Gro.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.15). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 56.20% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays initiated coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.88.

Shares of SMG traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.37. 904,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,730. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.03. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.15. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a twelve month low of $129.74 and a twelve month high of $254.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

