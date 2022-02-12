Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $162.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) will post $162.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Switch’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $160.50 million and the highest is $163.86 million. Switch posted sales of $127.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Switch will report full-year sales of $592.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $591.10 million to $594.52 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $679.18 million, with estimates ranging from $671.00 million to $690.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Switch.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SWCH shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Switch in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Switch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Switch from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Switch from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.45.

Shares of SWCH stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,150,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,018. Switch has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.18 and a beta of 0.68.

In other Switch news, CEO Rob Roy sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $5,358,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $815,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 560,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,661,000 over the last 90 days. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Switch by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Switch by 8.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Switch by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Switch by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Switch by 113.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

