Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.000-$0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $205 million-$206 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $195.81 million.Cloudflare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.030-$0.040 EPS.

NET stock traded down $11.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.92. 11,871,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,649,560. The company has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.88 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.71 and its 200 day moving average is $139.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 8.51. Cloudflare has a 12-month low of $60.96 and a 12-month high of $221.64.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NET shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Cloudflare from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cloudflare from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $148.93.

In related news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $3,249,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.70, for a total value of $11,089,904.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 595,355 shares of company stock valued at $87,580,294. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cloudflare stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,000. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

