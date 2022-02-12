Master Contract Token (MCT) Hits Market Cap of $510,511.55

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 12th. During the last week, Master Contract Token has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Master Contract Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Master Contract Token has a total market cap of $510,511.55 and $46,866.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,905.85 or 0.06908332 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00075046 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00040597 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token (CRYPTO:MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

