ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.17.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

Shares of NYSE MAN traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.64. The company had a trading volume of 387,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,877. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.11. ManpowerGroup has a 12 month low of $88.92 and a 12 month high of $125.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.93.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.18. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ManpowerGroup will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,643,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $719,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,027 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,753,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $684,133,000 after purchasing an additional 64,251 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,675,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,732,000 after purchasing an additional 76,163 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,767,000 after purchasing an additional 117,415 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 982,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,856,000 after purchasing an additional 12,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

