Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.230-$-0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $117 million-$119 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $111.02 million.Confluent also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.820-$-0.740 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Confluent from $52.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Confluent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Confluent in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on Confluent from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.03.

Get Confluent alerts:

Shares of CFLT stock traded down $16.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.18. 9,777,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,158,780. Confluent has a fifty-two week low of $37.71 and a fifty-two week high of $94.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.21.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.80 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 72.10% and a negative net margin of 76.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Confluent will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Confluent news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total value of $73,051.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neha Narkhede sold 166,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total value of $10,370,020.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 998,614 shares of company stock valued at $74,064,720.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,452,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Confluent in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,612,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Confluent in the 3rd quarter valued at $650,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Confluent by 2,740.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 9,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Confluent by 660.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.