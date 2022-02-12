fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $213.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) to post $213.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for fuboTV’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $218.20 million and the lowest is $208.45 million. fuboTV posted sales of $105.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 103.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that fuboTV will report full-year sales of $620.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $615.74 million to $625.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow fuboTV.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $156.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.49 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 48.14% and a negative net margin of 85.46%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush cut their price target on fuboTV from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Roth Capital cut their price target on fuboTV from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research cut fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUBO. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in fuboTV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in fuboTV in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in fuboTV by 9,530.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in fuboTV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.71. 10,977,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,930,114. fuboTV has a 1 year low of $8.74 and a 1 year high of $47.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 3.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.23.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

