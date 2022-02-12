KeyFi 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $52,618.00 (KEYFI)

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One KeyFi coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000906 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, KeyFi has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. KeyFi has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $52,618.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KeyFi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002379 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00044882 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,874.45 or 0.06835732 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,998.82 or 0.99877566 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00047376 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006524 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00049453 BTC.

KeyFi Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeyFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KeyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KeyFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeyFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.