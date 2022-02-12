BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.100-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $119 million-$120 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $118.89 million.BlackLine also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.080-$0.110 EPS.

BL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackLine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on BlackLine from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on BlackLine from $132.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $123.17.

BL traded down $14.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,606,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,658. BlackLine has a twelve month low of $75.31 and a twelve month high of $143.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.79 and a beta of 0.85.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.55 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. BlackLine’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackLine will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total value of $529,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 23,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $2,625,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,761 shares of company stock valued at $10,436,919 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

