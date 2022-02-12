Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.320-$0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $112.50 million-$127.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $118.50 million.

NASDAQ LTRX traded down $1.06 on Friday, reaching $6.81. The stock had a trading volume of 854,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.04. Lantronix has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $10.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.92. The stock has a market cap of $202.56 million, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 2.30.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lantronix will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on LTRX. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Lantronix from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lantronix from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Lantronix from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lantronix presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.35.

In other Lantronix news, CEO Paul H. Pickle bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul H. Pickle bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $100,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 709,167 shares of company stock valued at $4,999,849 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Lantronix during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lantronix by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantronix during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantronix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lantronix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

