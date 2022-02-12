Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) to announce $10.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Electric Last Mile Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.80 million to $11.40 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Electric Last Mile Solutions will report full year sales of $10.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.90 million to $11.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $508.70 million, with estimates ranging from $400.00 million to $617.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Electric Last Mile Solutions.

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 million.

Several research firms recently commented on ELMS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Benchmark lowered shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.92.

Shares of NASDAQ ELMS traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.13. 744,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,215,565. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.23.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,256,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,016,000. Institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Company Profile

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

