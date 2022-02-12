Brokerages Anticipate Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.43 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) will announce $52.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $51.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $53.00 million. Old Second Bancorp posted sales of $34.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full year sales of $216.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $214.80 million to $218.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $235.00 million, with estimates ranging from $234.00 million to $236.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Old Second Bancorp.

OSBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSBC traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.34. 141,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $411.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.27. Old Second Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $14.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 44.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 49,812.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 71.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

