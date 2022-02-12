Brokerages Expect Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) to Post $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) will announce earnings per share of $0.48 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Marvell Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.48. Marvell Technology posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 65.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Marvell Technology.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRVL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marvell Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.92.

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 22,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $1,780,823.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $16,327,379.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 651,850 shares of company stock worth $50,696,544. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $5.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.99. 13,633,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,558,521. The firm has a market cap of $57.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $93.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -45.28%.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

