Zacks: Analysts Expect Local Bounti Corp (NYSE:LOCL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $440,000.00

Equities analysts expect Local Bounti Corp (NYSE:LOCL) to announce $440,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Local Bounti’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $500,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $370,000.00. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Local Bounti will report full-year sales of $860,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $690,000.00 to $1.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.37 million, with estimates ranging from $4.14 million to $12.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Local Bounti.

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Local Bounti in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on Local Bounti in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Local Bounti in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE LOCL traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.25. 122,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,782. Local Bounti has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $12.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.59.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Local Bounti in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Local Bounti in the 4th quarter valued at $387,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Local Bounti in the 4th quarter valued at $581,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Local Bounti in the 4th quarter valued at $2,580,000.

Local Bounti Company Profile

Leo Holdings III Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Local Bounti.

