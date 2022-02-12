$5.65 Million in Sales Expected for Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2022

Equities analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) will announce sales of $5.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.00 million and the lowest is $5.00 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $5.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $21.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.69 million to $21.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $17.79 million, with estimates ranging from $8.40 million to $21.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Syros Pharmaceuticals.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SYRS shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

SYRS stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.55. The stock had a trading volume of 489,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.97. The firm has a market cap of $96.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.81. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $12.43.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 168.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 397.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.