$5.65 Million in Sales Expected for Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) will announce sales of $5.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.00 million and the lowest is $5.00 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $5.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $21.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.69 million to $21.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $17.79 million, with estimates ranging from $8.40 million to $21.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Syros Pharmaceuticals.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SYRS shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

SYRS stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.55. The stock had a trading volume of 489,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.97. The firm has a market cap of $96.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.81. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $12.43.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 168.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 397.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

