Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.000-$0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $205 million-$206 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $195.81 million.Cloudflare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.030-$0.040 EPS.

Shares of NYSE NET traded down $11.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.92. 11,871,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,649,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 8.51. Cloudflare has a twelve month low of $60.96 and a twelve month high of $221.64. The company has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a PE ratio of -149.88 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.14.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $130.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DZ Bank assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $148.93.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.68, for a total transaction of $3,673,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.70, for a total value of $11,089,904.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 595,355 shares of company stock worth $87,580,294. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cloudflare stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,000. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

