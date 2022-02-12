Brokerages Anticipate Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) to Announce -$3.92 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) will announce ($3.92) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($3.70) and the lowest is ($4.19). Madrigal Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($3.82) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($14.80) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($15.32) to ($14.54). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($14.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($16.28) to ($12.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.78.

NASDAQ:MDGL traded down $2.91 on Friday, reaching $87.37. The stock had a trading volume of 319,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,744. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.12 and a 200 day moving average of $80.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.31. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $52.33 and a 12-month high of $142.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 183.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 382.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

