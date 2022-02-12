JOE Price Down 15.3% This Week (JOE)

JOE (CURRENCY:JOE) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One JOE coin can now be bought for approximately $1.22 or 0.00002881 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. JOE has a market capitalization of $205.36 million and $25.48 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, JOE has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get JOE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00044483 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,934.62 or 0.06909505 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,545.33 or 1.00172047 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00047315 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006488 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00049246 BTC.

About JOE

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 167,804,907 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

JOE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JOE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JOE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JOE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JOE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.