Bitcoin Diamond Price Up 2.1% This Week (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $178.82 million and $1.30 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for approximately $0.96 or 0.00002258 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000383 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000119 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00014991 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00008646 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.