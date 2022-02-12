BitTorrent (BTTOLD) Price Tops $0.0023

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTTOLD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion and approximately $177,529.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. One BitTorrent coin can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.36 or 0.00122822 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00009780 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005663 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004246 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000820 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002182 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003815 BTC.

BitTorrent Profile

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

