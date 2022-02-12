Analysts Expect Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.40 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) will post $3.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.50 million and the lowest is $3.30 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will report full year sales of $12.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.93 million to $12.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $15.90 million, with estimates ranging from $13.80 million to $18.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aptevo Therapeutics.

Get Aptevo Therapeutics alerts:

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.03. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 248.45% and a negative net margin of 265.80%. The business had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 million.

APVO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group cut Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on Aptevo Therapeutics from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Aptevo Therapeutics stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.88. The company had a trading volume of 163,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,048. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.49. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.74 and a 12 month high of $40.96.

In related news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang sold 255,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $1,794,976.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang sold 369,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $3,081,905.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 4.9% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 31.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptevo Therapeutics (APVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.