Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) to report earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Payoneer Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.02). The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Payoneer Global will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.02). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Payoneer Global.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $122.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.38 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAYO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Payoneer Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Payoneer Global from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Payoneer Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

PAYO stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.95. 2,617,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,379,941. Payoneer Global has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SP Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Payoneer Global by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Payoneer Global by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Payoneer Global by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 16,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Payoneer Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 53.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

