Zacks: Analysts Expect indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.24 Million

Equities analysts expect indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) to post $18.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for indie Semiconductor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.30 million and the lowest is $18.10 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that indie Semiconductor will report full year sales of $47.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $47.60 million to $47.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $111.11 million, with estimates ranging from $105.20 million to $119.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for indie Semiconductor.
indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 million.
INDI traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 931,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,302. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.86. indie Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $16.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.27.
In other indie Semiconductor news, President Ichiro Aoki sold 291,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $3,570,181.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 242,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $2,923,307.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,184,743 shares of company stock worth $25,931,177. 20.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,825,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $539,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.75% of the company’s stock.
About indie Semiconductor
indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on indie Semiconductor (INDI)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on indie Semiconductor (INDI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.