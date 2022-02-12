$237.75 Million in Sales Expected for Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) will announce $237.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sotera Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $235.54 million to $238.91 million. Sotera Health posted sales of $216.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sotera Health will report full-year sales of $927.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $925.80 million to $929.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sotera Health.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Sotera Health had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 35.74%. The company had revenue of $226.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.55 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHC. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Sotera Health by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 64,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sotera Health by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Sotera Health by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHC traded down $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.20. 1,157,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,838. Sotera Health has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.02 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.63.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

