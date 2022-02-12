HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.340-$2.420 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.72 billion-$1.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.66 billion.HubSpot also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.340-$2.420 EPS.

HUBS stock traded up $10.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $544.92. 2,187,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,271. The company has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of -328.27 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $403.00 and a twelve month high of $866.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $569.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $670.54.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $369.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.52 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $640.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $870.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $953.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $748.96.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total transaction of $9,581,184.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.00, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,099 shares of company stock worth $46,166,705 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

