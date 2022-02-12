RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $266.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. RBC Bearings updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of RBC Bearings stock traded down $5.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $177.23. The company had a trading volume of 211,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,658. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.62 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.55. RBC Bearings has a 12-month low of $165.99 and a 12-month high of $250.52.
Several brokerages have issued reports on ROLL. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.20.
RBC Bearings Company Profile
RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.
