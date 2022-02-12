RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $266.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. RBC Bearings updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of RBC Bearings stock traded down $5.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $177.23. The company had a trading volume of 211,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,658. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.62 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.55. RBC Bearings has a 12-month low of $165.99 and a 12-month high of $250.52.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROLL. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RBC Bearings stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 112.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 26,140 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.19% of RBC Bearings worth $9,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

