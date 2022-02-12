Cream Trading 10.1% Lower This Week (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 21.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 12th. Cream has a total market capitalization of $17,242.83 and $1.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cream has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. One Cream coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cream Coin Profile

Cream (CRYPTO:CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cream is cream.technology

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Cream

