Adshares (ADS) Price Hits $2.77 on Exchanges

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for about $2.77 or 0.00006532 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Adshares has traded 41% higher against the US dollar. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $62.92 million and $1.91 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Adshares alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.90 or 0.00122194 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00009749 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005282 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Adshares Profile

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 22,679,949 coins. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Adshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adshares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.