Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.61 EPS

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $7.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $2.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The company had revenue of $648.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.17 EPS. Piper Sandler Companies’s revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of PIPR stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.44. The company had a trading volume of 192,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,295. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.35. Piper Sandler Companies has a one year low of $103.39 and a one year high of $193.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PIPR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 34.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,762,000 after buying an additional 13,370 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

PIPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Piper Sandler Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.80.

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

