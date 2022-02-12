Analysts Anticipate Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) to Post $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Open Lending’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Open Lending reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Open Lending will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Open Lending.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.88 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 36.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Open Lending from $29.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Open Lending from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Open Lending from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Open Lending from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Open Lending from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.90.

In related news, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $849,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 25.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPRO. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Open Lending in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Open Lending by 234.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Open Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Open Lending by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Open Lending by 1,278.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

LPRO traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.63. The stock had a trading volume of 550,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,080. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 0.42. Open Lending has a 1 year low of $15.93 and a 1 year high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 9.71 and a current ratio of 9.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.77 and a 200 day moving average of $29.54.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

