Ontology 1-Day Volume Hits $54.50 Million (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One Ontology coin can now be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00001280 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ontology has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ontology has a market cap of $477.49 million and $54.50 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.86 or 0.00194359 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00025730 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00025294 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.65 or 0.00468276 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00065612 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology’s official website is ont.io . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

