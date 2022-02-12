Chemours (NYSE:CC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Chemours (NYSE:CC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 72.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Chemours updated its FY22 guidance to $4.07-4.70 EPS.

NYSE:CC traded down $5.47 on Friday, hitting $30.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,467,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,940. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.98. Chemours has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $38.87.

Get Chemours alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is 42.74%.

CC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.89.

In other news, Director Mark P. Vergnano sold 99,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $2,991,042.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 17,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $521,837.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,336 shares of company stock worth $3,806,890 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Chemours stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 84.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,290,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 592,395 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.78% of Chemours worth $44,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.