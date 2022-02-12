Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Global Payments updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.450-$9.670 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $9.45 to $9.67 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,151,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,567,448. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.03. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $116.75 and a 12-month high of $220.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 31.55%.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total value of $74,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $205,885. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GPN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Global Payments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.69.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

