Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.00 Million

Equities analysts expect Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) to report sales of $14.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Airgain’s earnings. Airgain posted sales of $12.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Airgain will report full-year sales of $64.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $64.10 million to $64.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $78.44 million, with estimates ranging from $71.94 million to $82.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Airgain.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $15.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 million. Airgain had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Airgain in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on Airgain from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Airgain in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Airgain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Shares of AIRG stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $9.42. The company had a trading volume of 33,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,724. The firm has a market cap of $95.09 million, a P/E ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.16. Airgain has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $29.50.

In other news, Director James K. Sims bought 6,000 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $57,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Airgain by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 279,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Airgain by 99.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Airgain by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Airgain by 64.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Airgain by 2.3% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

