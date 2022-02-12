$50.22 Million in Sales Expected for CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) will report sales of $50.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CNB Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $50.60 million and the lowest is $49.84 million. CNB Financial reported sales of $47.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that CNB Financial will report full-year sales of $208.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $204.53 million to $211.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $221.19 million, with estimates ranging from $217.38 million to $225.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CNB Financial.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. CNB Financial had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 15.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCNE traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.77. The company had a trading volume of 22,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,076. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.99 and its 200 day moving average is $25.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.23 million, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.93. CNB Financial has a twelve month low of $22.08 and a twelve month high of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 22.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 94,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CNB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $330,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CNB Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of CNB Financial by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of CNB Financial by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 57,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 15,767 shares in the last quarter. 40.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

