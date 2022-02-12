Brokerages Expect Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) to Announce $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) will post $0.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Capstar Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Capstar Financial posted earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capstar Financial will report full year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Capstar Financial.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 13.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS.

CSTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSTR. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 130.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Capstar Financial by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Capstar Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Capstar Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Capstar Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTR traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.35. The stock had a trading volume of 60,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,596. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $473.27 million, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.03. Capstar Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Capstar Financial’s payout ratio is currently 10.96%.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

