Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $125.15 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) will announce $125.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $125.70 million and the lowest is $124.60 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son posted sales of $123.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full-year sales of $495.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $494.60 million to $496.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $505.05 million, with estimates ranging from $503.80 million to $506.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NTB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

NTB stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.01. The company had a trading volume of 207,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.08 and a 200 day moving average of $36.53. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $41.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTB. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 92.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

