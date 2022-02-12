Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.850-$2.050 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Macerich also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.85-2.05 EPS.

Shares of Macerich stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $16.14. 3,456,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,112,887. Macerich has a 52 week low of $11.04 and a 52 week high of $22.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.17 and a 200 day moving average of $17.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -14.16, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.68 million. Macerich had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Macerich will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently -52.63%.

MAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Macerich from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Macerich from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macerich has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Macerich by 417.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,400,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,651 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 3.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Macerich by 28.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 14,295 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Macerich during the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

