BSCView Price Tops $0.0109 on Major Exchanges (BSCV)

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 12th. Over the last week, BSCView has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. One BSCView coin can currently be purchased for $0.0109 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BSCView has a market capitalization of $128,757.61 and $3,273.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00044716 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,958.86 or 0.06924846 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,689.32 or 0.99908924 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00047227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00049441 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006448 BTC.

BSCView Coin Profile

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

BSCView Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCView directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSCView should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BSCView using one of the exchanges listed above.

