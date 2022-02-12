MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI) versus PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Head to Head Survey

MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI) and PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares MGT Capital Investments and PagSeguro Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGT Capital Investments -233.62% -378.92% -85.16% PagSeguro Digital 13.31% 15.24% 6.30%

6.0% of MGT Capital Investments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.4% of PagSeguro Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of MGT Capital Investments shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for MGT Capital Investments and PagSeguro Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGT Capital Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A PagSeguro Digital 0 5 6 0 2.55

PagSeguro Digital has a consensus target price of $45.42, suggesting a potential upside of 162.37%. Given PagSeguro Digital’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PagSeguro Digital is more favorable than MGT Capital Investments.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MGT Capital Investments and PagSeguro Digital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGT Capital Investments $1.44 million 7.54 -$3.89 million N/A N/A PagSeguro Digital $1.32 billion 4.30 $250.58 million $0.71 24.38

PagSeguro Digital has higher revenue and earnings than MGT Capital Investments.

Risk & Volatility

MGT Capital Investments has a beta of 3.2, indicating that its stock price is 220% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PagSeguro Digital has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PagSeguro Digital beats MGT Capital Investments on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

MGT Capital Investments Company Profile

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. engages in bitcoin mining business. It owns and operates Bitmain Antminer S9 Bitcoin mining rigs and graphics processing unit-based Ethereum miners. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Sau Paulo, Brazil.

