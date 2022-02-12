CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. CyberArk Software’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.
CyberArk Software stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.93. The company had a trading volume of 867,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,266. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.96. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $113.34 and a 1-year high of $201.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -110.66 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CyberArk Software stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,957 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.05% of CyberArk Software worth $3,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About CyberArk Software
CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.
