WOWswap Hits One Day Volume of $79,203.00 (WOW)

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Over the last seven days, WOWswap has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. WOWswap has a total market cap of $4.18 million and approximately $79,203.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOWswap coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.37 or 0.00017284 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00044529 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,926.87 or 0.06868540 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42,679.45 or 1.00156641 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00047284 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006461 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00049234 BTC.

WOWswap Coin Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,996 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling WOWswap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOWswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOWswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

