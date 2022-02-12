HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.460-$0.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $381 million-$383 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $377.23 million.HubSpot also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.340-$2.420 EPS.

Shares of HubSpot stock traded up $10.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $544.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,187,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -328.27 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $569.36 and a 200 day moving average of $670.54. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $403.00 and a 52-week high of $866.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $369.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.52 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on HUBS shares. Argus increased their target price on HubSpot from $930.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Cowen upgraded HubSpot from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $600.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut their target price on HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on HubSpot from $835.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on HubSpot from $715.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $748.96.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.00, for a total value of $504,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.87, for a total value of $5,159,462.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,099 shares of company stock worth $46,166,705. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

