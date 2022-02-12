Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.49 EPS

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $9.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.05 by $0.49, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.66 EPS.

Group 1 Automotive stock traded up $3.86 on Friday, hitting $170.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,630. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $185.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Group 1 Automotive has a one year low of $141.79 and a one year high of $212.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 4.57%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.20.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, SVP Frank Grese sold 1,576 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total value of $326,436.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.05, for a total value of $3,075,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,576 shares of company stock worth $7,892,837. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Group 1 Automotive stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 56.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

