DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) to announce ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for DURECT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.04). DURECT reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DURECT will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.17). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DURECT.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DRRX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DURECT in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

NASDAQ:DRRX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,908. DURECT has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $2.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.11. The company has a current ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $159.48 million, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRRX. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DURECT during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DURECT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of DURECT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of DURECT by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,666 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 10,849 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of DURECT by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,579 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 9,344 shares during the period. 50.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DURECT

DURECT Corp. focuses in advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

