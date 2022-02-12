-$0.05 EPS Expected for DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DURECT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.05). DURECT reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that DURECT will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.17). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.12). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow DURECT.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DRRX. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DURECT in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.
DRRX traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.70. The company had a trading volume of 348,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,908. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.11. The company has a market cap of $159.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a current ratio of 9.12. DURECT has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $2.85.
DURECT Company Profile
DURECT Corp. focuses in advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.
