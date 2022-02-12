-$0.05 EPS Expected for DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DURECT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.05). DURECT reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that DURECT will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.17). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.12). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow DURECT.

Get DURECT alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DRRX. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DURECT in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in DURECT by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,401,051 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 73,647 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its position in DURECT by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 113,203 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 24,525 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in DURECT by 186.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,390 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 47,747 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DURECT by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,421 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its position in shares of DURECT by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 2,509,671 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 143,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.85% of the company’s stock.

DRRX traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.70. The company had a trading volume of 348,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,908. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.11. The company has a market cap of $159.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a current ratio of 9.12. DURECT has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $2.85.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corp. focuses in advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DURECT (DRRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.