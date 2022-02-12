$37.19 Million in Sales Expected for TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) will report $37.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $36.38 million to $38.00 million. TPG RE Finance Trust posted sales of $40.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full year sales of $154.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $153.49 million to $154.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $149.31 million, with estimates ranging from $138.01 million to $160.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow TPG RE Finance Trust.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

TRTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TPG RE Finance Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

Shares of NYSE:TRTX traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.02. The stock had a trading volume of 376,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,688. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $14.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 325.25, a current ratio of 325.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 28th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 218.19%.

In other TPG RE Finance Trust news, major shareholder China Investment Corp sold 1,000,000 shares of TPG RE Finance Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $12,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 14,297 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after buying an additional 12,440 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,022,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,755,000 after buying an additional 62,470 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 39,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,037,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,949,000 after buying an additional 70,214 shares in the last quarter. 54.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.